Prime Minister Assures Fast-track Completion Of Social Welfare, Development Schemes At District Narowal

Mon 18th November 2019 | 10:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday assured fast-track completion of social welfare and development schemes at district Narowal and said the federal government would issue directives in that regard very soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday assured fast-track completion of social welfare and development schemes at district Narowal and said the Federal government would issue directives in that regard very soon.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from district Narowal, who called on him here at the Prime Minister Office. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan was also present in the meeting.

The local leadership of PTI's delegation also included Abrar ul Haq, Chaudhry Tariq Anees and Col (retd) Javed Kahloon. They congratulated the prime minister on opening the Kartarpur Corridor and invited him to visit tehsil Shakargarh.

More Stories From Pakistan

