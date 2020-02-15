UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Assures High-level Inquiry Into Surge Crisis, Accepts Government's Negligence

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

Prime Minister assures high-level inquiry into surge crisis, accepts government's negligence

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured the people that a high-level inquiry into the surge in prices of the two commodities is being conducted and the names of those responsible will be made public and they will be punished according to law

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured the people that a high-level inquiry into the surge in prices of the two commodities is being conducted and the Names of those responsible will be made public and they will be punished according to law.He said this while addressing a ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Cards distribution in Lahore.The Prime Minister admitted that the recent hike in flour and sugar prices was due to his government's negligence.During the event held at Governor House Punjab, the premier also congratulated the provincial health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid for distributing five million health cards in the province."A great nation takes responsibility of its people," said Imran Khan as he talked of improving the country's medicare system.

The premier said the government "for the first time, has removed duties on the import of medical equipment and we are giving incentives to both ends".

He also referred to the controversial MTI act and assured the people that the move was needed to better the management of healthcare facilities in the country."There is no accountability in government hospitals."Imran Khan, on a one-day trip to Lahore, earlier met Chief Minister Buzdar.

During the meeting, the two discussed the overall political situation in the province and reviewed the pace of development projects.The premier also visited the Punjab Safe City Authority headquarters and was briefed on the scope of the project and emphasized upon the need to ensure effective security measures.

