Prime Minister assures multiple, on-arrival visas for Sikh pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced that his government would issue multiple and on-arrival visas to the Sikh community and provide them maximum possible facilities during pilgrimage to their holy sites.

"I assure that you will be issued multiple visa This is our responsibility. We will facilitate you rather will give you visa at airport. (We) will give you multiple visa to facilitate your journey to and from India," the prime minister said addressing the International Sikh Convention here at the Governor House.

The moot was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Federal and provincial cabinet members, and Sikh pilgrims from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe and other countries.

The prime minister said after coming into power, his government realized the difficulties faced by the foreigners to get Pakistani visa intending to visit the country for pilgrimage or tourism. "Though our government has changed the visa regime, the mindset of creating hurdles will gradually diminish," he added.