Prime Minister assures of enhanced yearly contribution for Balochistan uplift

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan, regretting past rulers' persistent negligence towards Balochistan province, on Monday assured that the federal government would enhance its contribution for the development of the province every year

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, regretting past rulers' persistent negligence towards Balochistan province, on Monday assured that the Federal government would enhance its contribution for the development of the province every year.

Addressing a gathering of elders, the prime minister decried that the past rulers had prioritized their political objectives, always treating the development and progress of the backward Balochistan province as their backburner.

"They did not pay attention to Balochistan province and focused solely to become prime minister of the country. They preferred to live in London and spent time during summer season," he said in apparent reference to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister said Nawaz Sharif had 24 visits to the United Kingdom, out of which 23 were private trips. He did not bother to come to Balochsitan whereas Asif Zardari had been to Dubai for 51 times.

The prime minister further said that the one who thought of Pakistan, would always focus on its backward areas and Balochistan province.

On the contrary, the previous ruling elite focused on winning elections and preferred to contest from Faisalabad with multiple Constituencies, instead coming to Balochistan, he said. Due to their personal objectives, different areas like the merged tribal areas and Balochistan, lagged in terms of progress and prosperity, he added.

"It was our great misfortune. If they had paid attention to the whole country, they might have continued as rulers of the country," he observed.

The prime minister said the country could achieve progress when there was simultaneous and uniform progress, across the board. The residents of Balochistan province had a sense of deprivation due to continuous neglect, he added.

Moreover, neither the Center nor the political leadership of the province, in the past, paid due attention to the plight of people, leading to widespread sense of deprivation, he said.

The incumbent federal government, the prime minister said, had announced the biggest uplift package for the province because injustice had been done with the people of Balochistan in the past, adding its contribution towards Balochistan province, would be increased in their financial resources.

He said that the government was focusing on Gwadar uplift with string of development projects, including setting up of desalination plant and construction of 300-bed teaching hospital.

To fully protect the fishermen and improve their conditions, Rs10 billion was allocated under Kamyab Nauwjawan programme and out of which so far, Rs 5 billion had been spent.

About the construction of low-cost housing units, the prime minister said, the government had received a total of 4,000 applications from the area and had identified 200 acres of land over which initially 2,500 houses would be constructed.

The prime minister further said that Ehsaas scholarships would be given to 4,698 young people of the province.

Additionally, the federal government was committed to provide 3g and 4g internet connectivity throughout the province which would create huge jobs opportunity for all, especially the womenfolk.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring biggest benefits to the people of Balochistan and inhabitants of Gwadar.

The prime minister said there was complete ban on illegal fishing through big trawlers.