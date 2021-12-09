The parents of missing journalist Mudassir Naro and his minor son on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan, who assured them of an investigation and his all-out support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The parents of missing journalist Mudassir Naro and his minor son on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan, who assured them of an investigation and his all-out support.

The prime minister instructed the law enforcement agencies to carry out further investigation and convey a satisfactory response to Mudassir Naro's parents, PM office informed.

The parents of the missing journalist expressed satisfaction over the assurance by the prime minister.

Hailing from Lahore, Mudassar Naro had gone missing after he went to the northern areas on a tour in August 2018 along with his wife and a minor son.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Attorney General Khalid Javed khan and Interior Secretary Yousuf Nadeem Khokhar also attended the meeting.