Prime Minister Assures Relief For Dadu Fire Victims; Directs NDMA For Rehabilitation Efforts

Published April 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday while expressing condolence over the deaths in a fire engulfing two villages of Sindh's Dadu district, assured the victim families that the Federal government would take measures for their relief.

At least nine people including six children had died after a fire engulfed two villages in Tehsil Mehar of Dadu district, following the gusty winds in the area.

The prime minister directed the National Disaster Management Authority to provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of the victim families.

He also assured that he would also take up the matter with the Sindh government and call for a financial relief package to them.

The prime minister sympathized with the villagers and also conveyed his grief over the loss of their properties.

He also prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.

