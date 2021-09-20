Prime Minister attends informal closed meeting of heads of state and govt on climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday virtually attended the Informal closed meeting of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday virtually attended the Informal closed meeting of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting was a preparatory session for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP-26) to be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

In today's meeting G-20 plus 15 (total 35) countries are participating, a brief statement issued here by the PM Media Office said.