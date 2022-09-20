Prime Minister attends opening of UNGA high level general debate

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly ((UNGA77) being held in the General Assembly Hall

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly ((UNGA77) being held in the General Assembly Hall.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of state / government participating in the UNGA session.

During the reception, the prime minister interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Jecinda Ardern.

The prime minister will spend a busy day in New York. He will also hold bilateral meetings with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit 'The Times Centre' for an interview with the New York Time's editorial board.

In the evening, he will be called on by John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate Change.