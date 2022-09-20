UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Attends Opening Of UNGA High Level General Debate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Prime Minister attends opening of UNGA high level general debate

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly ((UNGA77) being held in the General Assembly Hall

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday attended the opening of high-level general debate of the 77th Session of UN General Assembly ((UNGA77) being held in the General Assembly Hall.

Earlier, the prime minister reached the UN Headquarters to attend a welcome reception hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the heads of state / government participating in the UNGA session.

During the reception, the prime minister interacted with New Zealand Prime Minister Jecinda Ardern.

The prime minister will spend a busy day in New York. He will also hold bilateral meetings with President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In the afternoon, the prime minister will visit 'The Times Centre' for an interview with the New York Time's editorial board.

In the evening, he will be called on by John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate Change.

Related Topics

Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Iran France Visit New York Austria Spain Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New ..

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New Ambassador in Next Days - Mini ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part ..

Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part in Draw for Euro-2024 Qualifie ..

9 minutes ago
 ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and I ..

ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase regional t ..

9 minutes ago
 LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sani ..

LG minister inaugurates KP's first engineered sanitary landfill cell

11 minutes ago
 Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmaili ..

Imran trying to return to power trough 'blackmailing & intimidation': Marriyum A ..

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensati ..

Islamabad High Court directs CDA to pay compensations within one month

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.