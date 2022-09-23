UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Attends Photo Exhibition On `Floods In Pakistan - A Climate Change'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Prime Minister attends photo exhibition on `Floods in Pakistan - A Climate Change'

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday participated in a photo exhibition titled "Floods in Pakistan A Climate Change" held here at the lobby of United Nations Secretariat

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday participated in a photo exhibition titled "Floods in Pakistan A Climate Change" held here at the lobby of United Nations Secretariat.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan, on the occasion of 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Media Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment ..

Russia's Announcements Do Not Impact US Commitment to Help Ukraine - Pentagon

7 minutes ago
 Strauss says 'status quo' no option as he unveils ..

Strauss says 'status quo' no option as he unveils English cricket reform plan

3 minutes ago
 Governor donates personal book collection to libra ..

Governor donates personal book collection to library

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Metz ATP results

Tennis: Metz ATP results

3 minutes ago
 Courts has precedents to announce punishments in c ..

Courts has precedents to announce punishments in contempt cases: Azam Tarar

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan d ..

Babar Azam 110*, Mohammad Rizwan 88* as Pakistan defeats England by ten-wicket

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.