Prime Minister attends photo exhibition on `Floods in Pakistan - A Climate Change'

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday participated in a photo exhibition titled "Floods in Pakistan A Climate Change" held here at the lobby of United Nations Secretariat.

The exhibition was organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of Pakistan, on the occasion of 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said.