ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison on Monday and discussed bilateral matters and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister appreciated Australia's impressive management of COVID-19 situation and highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the pandemic.

He noted that his government's emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy. The "smart lockdown" strategy and other measures taken by the government had led to significant containment of the pandemic in Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister particularly highlighted the adverse economic impact of COVID-19 on the developing countries, for which he had also called for the "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" supported by Australia.

Expressing satisfaction at the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, he stressed that there existed huge potential for further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse fields.

The prime minister said with improved on-ground situation, cricket between the two sides could also be resumed as COVID-19 pandemic situation improves.

In the regional context, he highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and stressed that peace in Afghanistan was of the paramount importance for the region and Pakistan.

The prime minister also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade and increased regional connectivity among the dividends of peace in Afghanistan.

He extended an invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his country's efforts to manage COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted Pakistan's positive role in the Afghan peace process.

Prime Minister Morrison also invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Australia.

