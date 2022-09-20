UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , Austrian Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Ties, Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met Federal Chancellor of Republic of Austria Karl Nehammer, here on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen mutual cooperation in multiple fields.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister also held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and exchanged views on bilateral and regional matters.

