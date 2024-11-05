Open Menu

Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Condemns Jammu Massacre Of 1947 On Martyrs' Day

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 09:28 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Tuesday stated that the massacre of innocent Muslim residents of Jammu in 1947 was one of the worst atrocities in human history.

In his message for Jammu Martyrs' Day observed on November 6th, the AJK Prime Minister said that the systematic killing of over 250,000 unarmed Muslims in Jammu was carried out by the Indian Army, Dogra forces and extremist Hindu groups under the patronage of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh.

He condemned the brutality of the incident, where women were kidnapped and Muslims were forced to migrate to Pakistan.

The PM acknowledged the generous support provided by the Pakistani people to these Jammu refugees.

The AJK leader stated that India has continued its efforts to convert the Muslim majority in occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority, citing the abrogation of Article 35-A and the new domicile laws.

He called upon the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and address the grave human rights violations in the region.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the Pakistani flag will soon be hoisted in Srinagar, the capital of the disputed territory.

More Stories From Pakistan