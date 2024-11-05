- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq condemns Jammu massacre of 1947 on M ..
Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Condemns Jammu Massacre Of 1947 On Martyrs' Day
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Tuesday stated that the massacre of innocent Muslim residents of Jammu in 1947 was one of the worst atrocities in human history
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Tuesday stated that the massacre of innocent Muslim residents of Jammu in 1947 was one of the worst atrocities in human history.
In his message for Jammu Martyrs' Day observed on November 6th, the AJK Prime Minister said that the systematic killing of over 250,000 unarmed Muslims in Jammu was carried out by the Indian Army, Dogra forces and extremist Hindu groups under the patronage of Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh.
He condemned the brutality of the incident, where women were kidnapped and Muslims were forced to migrate to Pakistan.
The PM acknowledged the generous support provided by the Pakistani people to these Jammu refugees.
The AJK leader stated that India has continued its efforts to convert the Muslim majority in occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority, citing the abrogation of Article 35-A and the new domicile laws.
He called upon the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and address the grave human rights violations in the region.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to the martyrs of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and expressed confidence that the Pakistani flag will soon be hoisted in Srinagar, the capital of the disputed territory.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pak boxer Waseem announces final eliminator fight
Kanwal Liaquat, commissioner discuss ways to counter smog in Multan
PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during development on Regional Maritime Secur ..
2 factories seized for producing unhealthy oil in Mirpurkhas
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of Nargis domestic violence case
KPRA completes first phase of enforcement drive
KP Govt plans to solarize public offices
Ahsan for roadmap to implement Gwadar Master Plan in three years
Japan envoy awards“Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. TAKAGAKI El ..
Govt striving to improve agri productivity by facilitating farming community: Mi ..
Karachi firing incident under investigation: FO Spox
Govt decides to appoint additional judges to reduce backlog of land dispute case ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kanwal Liaquat, commissioner discuss ways to counter smog in Multan4 minutes ago
-
PNS Zulfiquar visits Port Djibouti during development on Regional Maritime Security Patrol4 minutes ago
-
KP Govt plans to solarize public offices4 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to improve agri productivity by facilitating farming community: Minister Agriculture4 minutes ago
-
Karachi firing incident under investigation: FO Spox3 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to appoint additional judges to reduce backlog of land dispute cases3 minutes ago
-
JCP approves 7-member Constitutional Bench3 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra officially opens driving school to promote road safety3 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of PTI MPA over non-appearance in 3 cases45 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns DI Khan terrorist attack on FC convoy45 minutes ago
-
Lok Mela to celebrate folk heroes45 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsperson calls for female healthcare workers protections in country45 minutes ago