Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Congratulates Amir Muqam For Assuming Charge As Federal Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 09:24 PM

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir Muqam for assuming charge as federal minister

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday hosted a lunch at Kashmir House to honor the Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Thursday hosted a lunch at Kashmir House to honor the Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engineer Amir Muqam.

Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq extended congratulation to the Federal Minister of Kashmir Affairs on taking charge of the Office.

Engineer Amir Maqam thanked AJK Prime Minister, and emphasized the federal government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare and development of the Kashmiri people.

He assured that every effort would be made to address issues and ensure the construction and progress of AJK

and Gilgit-Baltistan areas, aimed to elevate the region into a model of development.

Despite facing challenging circumstances, the federal minister emphasized the government's unwavering determination to stabilize the economy and advance developmental initiatives.

