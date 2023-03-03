UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Donates Rs 480 Million To Turkish Earthquake Victims

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday visited the Turkish embassy and presented a cheque of 480 million rupees donated by the people of AJK to Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pachachi for the quake victims of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday visited the Turkish embassy and presented a cheque of 480 million rupees donated by the people of AJK to Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pachachi for the quake victims of Turkiye.

Pertinently, the PM also donated a generous sum of 10 million rupees to Turkiye's quake victims from his own pocket.

Turkish Ambassador expressed his special gratitude to the people and government of Azad Kashmir for their love for Turkiye and solidarity in this difficult time.

Speaking to the Turkish ambassador, the AJK premier, while referring to strong brotherly ties between the people of Turkiye and Kashmir, said that the hearts of Kashmiri and Turkish people beat in unison.

Expressing his sympathy with the quake victims, the PM said that Kashmiri people stand in solidarity with their Turkish brothers and sisters at this time of trouble. "The government of Azad Kashmir stands side by side with the people", he said.

The AJK PM expressed the hope that under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyab Erdogan, the people of Turkiye would overcome whatever challenges and difficulties they have been facing after the devastating earthquake.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant the people of Turkiye the courage to cope with difficult situations.

Recalling the Turkish government's unprecedented role in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of quake victims during the 2005 earthquake in Kashmir, the AJK PM said that Turkiye had generously supported the Kashmiri people during the terrible catastrophe that claimed thousands of lives across the liberated territory.

Citing the international response to the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, he said that amongst the brotherly countries, Turkiye was the first one that sent its rescue teams to Azad Kashmir.

Following the deadly earthquake, the AJK PM said that besides rehabilitation of quake survivors, the Turkish government had significantly contributed to rebuilding of road infrastructure in the region.

He said that the red-colored buildings built in the capital city Muzaffarabad were a reflection of the indelible friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The AJK PM was accompanied by Abdul Majid Khan, Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai, Hussain Sargala, Chief Secretary Muhammad Usman Chachar, Special Assistant Raja Sabeel Riaz, and Media Advisor Sardar Zahid Tabsum.

