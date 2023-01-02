Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that despite the worst financial conditions, the incumbent government had performed exceptionally well

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that despite the worst financial conditions, the incumbent government had performed exceptionally well.

The PM said this while talking to government ministers Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Ali Shan Soni, Akbar Ibrahim Chaudhry, Chaudhry Yasir and others who called on him here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said, "While advancing the concept of a welfare state our government in a short period of seven months created over 13 hundred new jobs in Mother and Newborn Child Health (MNCH), IT and other departments".

Despite the worst financial conditions, he said that the government not only created new posts but recruitment against these posts was made. He said that thousands of posts would be created in other departments including the education department and employees would be regularized.

The prime minister further said that the unemployment rate in the liberated territory was quite high when the PTI government took rein of power. "The jobs of thousands of contract workers were insecure and nobody was ready to invest in the private sector", the PM said adding that the PTI government created thousands of vacancies in a short period of time and made employees permanent.

He said that the government has brought out a policy to empower women, the special economic zone for women were being established so that millions of educated and skilled women can benefit from it. He said that a fund of more than Rs700m rupees has been earmarked in the budget for youth.

"Youth can now take loans from the government for business", he maintained. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said, "We have conducted local body elections under the vision of Chairman Imran Khan while breaking the 32-year status quo". He said despite strong opposition government successfully held the local body elections peacefully in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that there was a wider scope of goat farming in Azad Kashmir. "The empty spaces on the banks of the rivers will be used for farming, which will not only meet the meat requirement locally but also in the cities of Pakistan", the PM said.

He said that all the promises the PTI made during the election campaign were being fulfilled.Meanwhile, the AJK Premier attended the Wedding ceremony of the sons of Lt. Gen. Retired Shair Afgan and extended his good wishes to the newly wed couple.