UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Bans Vawda's Participation In Talk Shows For 15 Days: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Prime Minister bans Vawda's participation in talk shows for 15 days: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought explanation from Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over his conduct in live current affairs show of a private news channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought explanation from Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over his conduct in live current affairs show of a private news channel.

In a tweet, she said that the PM has banned participation of Vawda in any talk show for 15 days.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Water Firdous Ashiq Awan From Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

DoE, IRENA enhance cooperation in energy efficienc ..

6 minutes ago

Who is newly appointed DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar?

23 minutes ago

Putin Appoints Medvedev for Newly-Created Post of ..

3 minutes ago

Low-fat milk linked to slower ageing in adults: St ..

3 minutes ago

Record 45 mn people need urgent food aid in southe ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Signs Decree to Appoint Mishustin As Prime M ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.