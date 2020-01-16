(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought explanation from Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda over his conduct in live current affairs show of a private news channel.

In a tweet, she said that the PM has banned participation of Vawda in any talk show for 15 days.