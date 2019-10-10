Prime Minister beautifully moved Kashmir issue to global political paradigm, Zahid Kazmi

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Central Vice President, Zahid Hussain Kazmi has praised the Prime Minister Imran Khan recent address to the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Central Vice President, Zahid Hussain Kazmi has praised the Prime Minister Imran Khan recent address to the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA).While talking to the "Morning Mail", he stated, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has beautifully moved the Kashmir issue to the absolute centre stage of global political paradigm!"He said that the premier just clean bowled the lies of [Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi] and hit all his doubters/haters for a SIX.He opined that credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir Issue on International level effectively."For the first time in our history the miseries of Kashmiri people are being narrated effectively at the global stage" he said.Responding a question regarding the recently held meeting with the Chairman FBR, Shabbar Zaidi, he stated that undoubtedly Chairman FBR is an expert of his field and committed to take revolutionary steps.Moreover he stated that the country top leadership including PM Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff recently held meeting with country top businessmen to resolve the issue of business community.PM also issued directions for the early solutions of the problems that currently faced by the traders community.

Answering a question of his personal struggle, Zahid Kazmi stated that I am glad that PTI came into power after a huge struggle, and I am feeling proud of taking part in this struggle from the first day with Imran Khan."If you study the history of nations, you definitely consider the struggle of PM Imran Khan as a unique one, a sportsman broke the powerful mafia of two parties in the country, and bring a small party having no UC Councilor to the ruling party."Answering a question regarding youth of the country, he said that Pakistan has a youth bulk of 60 percent, we can convert them into an real asset for the country, because they are intelligent and committed.Overseas Pakistanis have proved their credibility across the world.

He said that PTI has prepared a plan to train these yousters through Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).Through this institution we will give our youth technical education.Responding a question regarding price hike and inflation he stated that country people are definitely facing some inflation, but its not due to the PTI or Imran Khan, actually the wrong policies of the previous governments created this situation.