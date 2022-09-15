UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister , Belarus President Discuss Bilateral Relations; Regional, Int'l Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Prime Minister , Belarus President discuss bilateral relations; regional, int'l issues

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting.

The two leaders comprehensively reviewed the bilateral relationship and discussed regional and international issues.

The prime minister highlighted the massive human and material losses caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan and thanked President Lukashenko for his sympathies and condolences over the devastation caused.

Underscoring the rising threat of climate change to the countries like Pakistan, he stressed the need to combat the menace through collective action at the global level.

Appreciating the broad framework of cooperation and mechanisms in place, the prime minister expressed his commitment towards increasing the momentum of bilateral collaboration in all fields, including political, trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

The two sides also agreed to hold the next session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Economic Commission (JEC) at the earliest, which could prove instrumental in enhancing bilateral trade and mutual cooperation in diverse areas.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan's support for Belarus's full membership of the SCO, and expressed the confidence that it would further strengthen the Organization.

While accepting the invitation by President Lukashenko to visit Belarus, he also extended an invitation to the President of Belarus to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Belarus Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand tra ..

PM meets Putin; reaffirms commitment to expand trade, security cooperation

5 minutes ago
 UN chief raises alarm over 'backsliding' of democr ..

UN chief raises alarm over 'backsliding' of democracy worldwide

5 minutes ago
 US Sen. Rubio Calls for Sanctions on Algeria for P ..

US Sen. Rubio Calls for Sanctions on Algeria for Purchase of Russian Weapons - L ..

6 minutes ago
 Imran trying all unethical-illegal options just to ..

Imran trying all unethical-illegal options just to regain power: Murtaza Abbasi

6 minutes ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated for d ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated for discovering traces of Hakra civ ..

6 minutes ago
 Haris's unbeaten 50, Amad's final over sixes guide ..

Haris's unbeaten 50, Amad's final over sixes guide Balochistan to win

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.