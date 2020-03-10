UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Believes In Provincial Autonomy: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:03 PM

Prime Minister believes in provincial autonomy: Ali Muhammad

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in provincial autonomy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan believed in provincial autonomy.

Responding to a calling attention notice at the floor of the lower house of the Parliament, he said the prime minister was a national leader who was making utmost efforts in a bid to provide legal rights to Pakhtuns and Balochis.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not support any such public sector development programme (PSDP) which would not be addressing the issues of Balochistan and less privileged areas.

He said the people of Balochistan had the first right on the resources of province and after that the state of Pakistan could exercise the right.

Earlier, MNAs Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, Muhammad Hashim Notezai and Akhtar Mengal sought attention of the House towards the prime minster's statement about selling the assets of Reko Diq to pay debt of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary Khayal Zaman told the National Assembly that the assets of Reko Diq belonged to Balochistan as per 18th constitutional amendment.

He said the government had sought stay order on the execution of a decision of international arbitration court in favor of the Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) which filed claims worth $6 billion for the settlement of investment dispute.

He said the government's role in the whole episode was filing of an appeal in the same court of law where it lost the case, however, after the final settlement only the government of Balochistan would exercise their right and decide the fate of the project.

The priority of the government was to complete the ongoing projects in Balochistan and announce new projects for the province, said the parliamentary secretary adding the previous governments neglected the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Akhtar Mengal Company Same Government Billion Court

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

6 minutes ago

Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and oth ..

32 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack on Two ..

34 minutes ago

SIARA receives 242 nominations from 52 countries

36 minutes ago

Haris Rauf returns to Lahore Qalandars’ squad

54 minutes ago

Committee probing sugar-flour shortage gets inquir ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.