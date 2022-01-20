Prime Minister, Bill Gates discuss issues related to polio eradication

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and discussed matters of shared concern, including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The prime minister expressed appreciation for the work of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world. He in particular lauded the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that eradication of polio from Pakistan remained a key priority of the government and efforts were underway to intensify the anti-polio campaign across the country despite challenges related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He also underscored that Pakistan witnessed a continued positive progress with sharp reduction in Polio cases in 2021 and recorded only one polio case in the whole year.

While commending the Gates Foundation's strong advocacy to promote equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of equitable, timely, and scaled delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to help low-income countries alleviate the social and economic effects of the pandemic.

Bill Gates appreciated the recent efforts made by Pakistan to eradicate polio, reinforced his commitment to polio eradication; acknowledged Pakistan's successful Covid-19 vaccination campaign; and assured of Gates Foundation's continued support.

The prime minister and Bill Gates agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.