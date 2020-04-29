UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister , Bill Gates Discuss Latest Developments Surrounding COVID-19 Response, Polio Eradication

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:26 PM

Prime Minister , Bill Gates discuss latest developments surrounding COVID-19 response, polio eradication

Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss the latest developments surrounding the COVID-19 response.

During the telephonic conversation held on Tuesday, the prime minister expressed appreciation for the support provided by the Gates Foundation and other international partners during the unprecedented crisis and emphasized the continued urgency of the situation, a statement issued by the PM Media Office here on Wednesday said.

He stated that Pakistan was making all efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with a robust and coordinated response.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together a $ 8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses. The steps taken by the government had helped in containing the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

The prime minister's call for "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for the developing countries was in the same context.

Bill Gates mentioned how COVID-19 was a threat across the world. He commended Pakistan's efforts in protecting the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bill Gates also discussed their shared priority of polio eradication. They discussed the important role that Pakistan's polio staff and infrastructure were playing in the fight against COVID-19.

The polio teams were supporting the training of front line polio health workers on COVID-19, and using contact tracing, testing and communications methods to curb transmission.

In the context of the pandemic, they also discussed that routine immunization programmes for children especially polio vaccination could not be ignored, as well as, the need for capacity enhancement of the National Institute of Health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Polio Bill Gates Same Media All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

16 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

1 hour ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

1 hour ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

1 hour ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

1 hour ago

DC Kohistan for inspection Upper, Lower Kohistan b ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.