Prime Minister breaks ground for 250-bed hospital, other 3 projects in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched construction work on four development projects in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) including a 250-bed hospital, two power production and a power transmission project.

During the day long visit to Gilgit on the Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan, he kicked off work on the construction of 250-bed hospital that would benefit around six million people of the region.

To be built in Hussainabad area of Skardu over 500 kanals of land, the first phase of the project would cost Rs 3 billion.

In the second phase of the project, another 250 beds would be added.

The prime minister also performed the ground breaking a 34 megawatt hydro power project to be constructed in Rondu Skardu with a cost Rs 9.5 billion.

Besides a 26 MW hydro power project to be built in Skardu, he also launched work on the first phase of Regional Grid of Gilgit Baltistan that would cost Rs4.95 billion and take four years to complete.