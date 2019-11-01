UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Breaks Ground For 250-bed Hospital, Other 3 Projects In GB

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:32 PM

Prime Minister breaks ground for 250-bed hospital, other 3 projects in GB

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched construction work on four development projects in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) including a 250-bed hospital, two power production and a power transmission project

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched construction work on four development projects in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) including a 250-bed hospital, two power production and a power transmission project.

During the day long visit to Gilgit on the Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan, he kicked off work on the construction of 250-bed hospital that would benefit around six million people of the region.

To be built in Hussainabad area of Skardu over 500 kanals of land, the first phase of the project would cost Rs 3 billion.

In the second phase of the project, another 250 beds would be added.

The prime minister also performed the ground breaking a 34 megawatt hydro power project to be constructed in Rondu Skardu with a cost Rs 9.5 billion.

Besides a 26 MW hydro power project to be built in Skardu, he also launched work on the first phase of Regional Grid of Gilgit Baltistan that would cost Rs4.95 billion and take four years to complete.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Gilgit Baltistan Independence Skardu (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

President grieved over demise of PTI founding memb ..

1 minute ago

Stock markets mostly rise but trade concerns cast ..

1 minute ago

IS Seeks to Move Into Eastern Afghanistan Followin ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh spinners dominate, Pakistan take 130-ru ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmed Shehzad fined, Azhar Ali and Sohail Khan rep ..

41 minutes ago

Action against land grabbers continues in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.