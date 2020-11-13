Prime Minister breaks ground of development projects; inaugurates Daar-ul-Ehsaas for orphaned, poor children breaks ground of development projects; inaugurates Daar-ul-Ehsaas for orphaned, poor children

Breaks Ground Of Development Projects; Inaugurates Daar-ul-Ehsaas For Orphaned, Poor Children

TURBAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday inaugurated Daar-ul-Ehsaas for the orphaned and poor children of southern Balochistan where free shelter, food and education would be provided.

He also launched the Ehsaas' Educational Scholarships for the deserving Primary school girls and undergraduates of the area under the Waseela-e-Taleem programme.

The prime minister, who visited Turbat for announcing a development package for the southern Balochistan, was briefed about Daar-ul-Ehsaas and Ehsaas' Educational Scholarships programme by Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Reduction Dr.

Sania Nishtar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also performed the ground-breaking of various development projects, including Extension of Turbat Airport, 200- bed Makran Medical Teaching Hospital, University of Turbat, Phase-II, and Hoshab-Awaran section of M-8 (146 km two-lane road).

On this occasion, he was briefed and updated by the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials about the progress on Basima-Khuzdar Road N-30 (106 km two-lane road)The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the Development Package for South Balochistan.