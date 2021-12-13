UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Briefed About Administrative Matters, Ongoing Operation Against Hoarders Across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and briefed him in detail about the political situation in the province, administrative matters as the ongoing operation against the hoarders across Punjab.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the law and order situation in the province as well as the measures taken to improve governance.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Inspector General Police (Punjab) Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amir Khan were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister while appreciating the measures directed to bring in further improvement.

