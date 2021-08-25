UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Briefed About Performance Of CM Complaint Cell

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:12 PM

Prime Minister briefed about performance of CM Complaint Cell

Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Zubair Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Zubair Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Zubair Niazi briefed the prime minister about the performance of CM Complaint Cell as well as the measures taken for its further improvement.

