Prime Minister Briefed About Performance Of CM Complaint Cell
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Punjab Zubair Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.
Zubair Niazi briefed the prime minister about the performance of CM Complaint Cell as well as the measures taken for its further improvement.