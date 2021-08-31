UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Briefed On Affairs Of Civil Aviation Authority

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday held a meeting with Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and received a briefing about the outsourcing of airports and operation and regulatory role of Civil Aviation Authority

Ghulam Sarwar told the prime minister that the construction of 500 flats in Labour Complex Taxila were completed.

Seventy flats in this complex were allocated for the martyrs of Ordnance Factory Wah, he said, adding balloting of these flats would be held soon.

