Prime Minister Briefed On Agriculture Credit Card, Youth Internship In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was given a briefing here on the measures being taken by the Punjab government to uplift the agriculture sector, including the launch of agriculture credit card and internship scheme for graduates of the agriculture university

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday was given a briefing here on the measures being taken by the Punjab government to uplift the agriculture sector, including the launch of agriculture credit card and internship scheme for graduates of the agriculture university.

The briefing was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Langrial, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Industries Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and other senior officers. Special assistants to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.

The participants were informed that the provincial government had taken unprecedented measures to facilitate the farmers including provision of subsidy to financially support the agriculture sector.

They were also informed that the present government had allocated funds for the agriculture sector more than those allocated during the last decade.

The briefing also focused on the launch of projects to enhance the yields of wheat, sugarcane, cotton and rice, sufficient flow in water channels, increase of small water reservoirs in arid areas, promotion of floraculture and others.

The participants were told about the credit limit of the agriculture credit card, registration and e-marketing of the programme.

They were informed that the programme would provide direct employment to around 0.29 million people and around 1.5 million people indirectly.

