UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Briefed On Central Business District Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Prime Minister briefed on Central Business District project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday visited the Central Business District where he was given a detailed briefing on the project.

The prime minister was briefed that Rs 24 billion has so far been invested in the first phase of the project. The project will provide world class business center and accommodation facilities in heart of the provincial capital.

In addition, measures such as environmental protection, green roofs, urban parks and rainwater harvesting are part of the plan.

More investments worth billions of rupees are expected to be invested in the auction of seven more development sites under the project the next month. Completion of Central Business District will not only create employment opportunities but also help increase investment in the country besides increasing the country's revenue by Rs 1,500 billion.

The project also includes the completion of the Bab-e-Pakistan project and the transfer of Walton Airport.

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bauzdar, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Planning & Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal education Minister Mian Shafqat Mahmood, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, PM's Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Central Business District Project CEO Imran Amin, Chairman NAPHDA Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, senior officers concerned, and investors of Phase-I of Central Business District Project were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Asad Umar Information Minister Business Chief Minister Punjab Education Ali Haider Commerce Billion Airport Employment

Recent Stories

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Tie ..

If Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Normalization of Ties, Russia Ready - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of Br ..

India Signs Deal With Philippines for Export of BrahMos Missile Systems - Defens ..

2 minutes ago
 PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

PM, Punjab CM discuss provincial matters

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukr ..

Lavrov Says Expressed No Threats to Blinken on Ukraine Prompting US to Evacuate ..

4 minutes ago
 Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 m ..

Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 million in 6 months

4 minutes ago
 Russia doesn't want war but will defend its intere ..

Russia doesn't want war but will defend its interests: minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>