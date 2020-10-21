Prime Minister briefed on efforts for better healthcare services in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the measures being taken to provide better healthcare facilities for the residents of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the measures being taken to provide better healthcare facilities for the residents of Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the prime minister on the efforts being made for provision of quality healthcare services to the residents of the Federal Capital, a PM Office press release said.