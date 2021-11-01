Prime Minister briefed on Panahgahs, Ehsaas cards

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting on Panahgahs and Ehsaas cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting on Panahgahs and Ehsaas cards.

He said," We are working to transform Panahgah into a self-sustaining social welfare project where poorest of the poor could avail all civic amenities under one roof." Special arrangements were being made to improve upon living standards in Panahgahs, especially in winter season, he added.

The prime minister approved the proposal of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Division for the upgradation of Panahgahs into centres of excellence.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the contours of proposed program for commodity subsidies for the poor and final plan for the upgradation of Panahgahs.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to provide quality housing facilities to the marginalised segments of society.

He also directed to maintain proper hygienic standards and better healthcare facilities in Panahgahs.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Managing Director Bait ul Mal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, PM's Focal Person on Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman and senior officers concerned.