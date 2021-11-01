UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Briefed On Panahgahs, Ehsaas Cards

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 09:41 PM

Prime Minister briefed on Panahgahs, Ehsaas cards

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting on Panahgahs and Ehsaas cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting on Panahgahs and Ehsaas cards.

He said," We are working to transform Panahgah into a self-sustaining social welfare project where poorest of the poor could avail all civic amenities under one roof." Special arrangements were being made to improve upon living standards in Panahgahs, especially in winter season, he added.

The prime minister approved the proposal of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PASS) Division for the upgradation of Panahgahs into centres of excellence.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the contours of proposed program for commodity subsidies for the poor and final plan for the upgradation of Panahgahs.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to provide quality housing facilities to the marginalised segments of society.

He also directed to maintain proper hygienic standards and better healthcare facilities in Panahgahs.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, Managing Director Bait ul Mal Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, PM's Focal Person on Panahgahs Naseem ur Rehman and senior officers concerned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor All Housing

Recent Stories

Moscow to Host Exhibition of Russian Masterpieces ..

Moscow to Host Exhibition of Russian Masterpieces From American Collections Next ..

23 seconds ago
 Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secr ..

Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Press Secretary Psaki Infected - White H ..

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan exports increase to $2.471 billion in Oct ..

Pakistan exports increase to $2.471 billion in October: MoC

26 seconds ago
 CM Aide stresses for access to int'l market to boo ..

CM Aide stresses for access to int'l market to boost KP rich culture, art

27 seconds ago
 Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pre ..

Solskjaer relishes 'criticism' despite Man Utd pressure

6 minutes ago
 Iraq Approves Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Minor ..

Iraq Approves Use of Pfizer COVID Vaccine in Minors Over 12 - Health Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.