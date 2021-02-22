(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress of Federal government's ongoing development projects in Sindh.