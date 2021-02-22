- Home
- Prime Minister briefed on progress of federal govt's ongoing development projects in Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress of Federal government's ongoing development projects in Sindh.