Prime Minister Briefed Over Measures To Control Coronavirus

Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:37 PM

Prime Minister briefed over measures to control Coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised about the arrangements and measures put in place to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19).

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised about the arrangements and measures put in place to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID 19).

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing over certain steps regarding the arrival of Zaireen, their screening, lodging and catering facilities etc, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister also visited quarantine center and inquired after the health of Zaireen.

On the occasion, the Zaireen expressed their pleasure over the arrival of prime minister and satisfaction on the provision of facilities.

