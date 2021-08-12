UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Briefed Over Overall Energy Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:08 PM

Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and briefed him on the overall energy situation in the country

Prime Minister was also briefed on the government's reform agenda for the energy sector, the PM Office said.

