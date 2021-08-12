Prime Minister briefed over overall energy situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday and briefed him on the overall energy situation in the country.

Prime Minister was also briefed on the government's reform agenda for the energy sector, the PM Office said.