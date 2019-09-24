UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Briefs Italian Counterpart On Legal, Humanitarian Dimension Of Situation In IOJ&K

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York and briefed him on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimension of the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy on the sidelines of 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York and briefed him on the legal, humanitarian and peace and security dimension of the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, a PM House statement issued here said.

The Prime Minister called for the immediate lifting of all restrictions including the curfew, release of all prisoners, stop in the use of pellet guns, and respect for the human rights of Kashmiri people.

He also underlined the importance of the international community acting urgently to ward off threats to peace and security and facilitate peaceful resolution of the dispute in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the bilateral context the two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the political, trade and economic, defence production, cultural and educational domains.

