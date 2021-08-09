Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check inflation, hoarding in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Administrative matters of Punjab, measures for the relief of masses, strategy to check inflation and hoarding and the progress of ongoing development projects were discussed in the meeting.

Sardar Usman Buzdar apprised the Prime Minister of the measures taken for improvement in the administrative structure of the government of Punjab.

The Prime Minister, who expressed satisfaction over the measures, was also briefed about ensuring the strict implementation of Coronavirus SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister about the construction of Hindu temple in Bhong as well as the strategy to further strengthen arrangements for the protection of minorities.