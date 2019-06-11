UrduPoint.com
'Prime Minister, Cabinet Broke Tradition Of Typical Ruling Elite'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:43 PM

People from different walks of life and legislators said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet broke the years long tradition of typical ruling elites by voluntarily slashing their salaries by 10 per cent in the national budget 2019-20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :People from different walks of life and legislators said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet broke the years long tradition of typical ruling elites by voluntarily slashing their salaries by 10 per cent in the national budget 2019-20.

Special assistant to chief minister MPA Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari said, it was a common observation in past that typical ruling elite would raise their salaries and perks every year but this time round things were different with charismatic personality of PM Imran Khan leading the change.

He termed the national budget 2019-20 as a best possible attempt to provide relief to the people amid economic troubles confronting the nation.

He said that contrary to the apprehensions of the people that economic conditions would hardly leave room for relief, the budget 2019-20 evaporated all such concerns and proposed substantial relief to the people.

It reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would help economy stand on its feet, he added.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi said that government was focusing more on austerity. He added that keeping the GST at 17 per cent was a difficult decision but government did took it to provide relief to the people and plug chances of price hike.

Noted legal expert Iftikhar Qureshi said that the budget provides relief to the people from almost all sectors of life.

