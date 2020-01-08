Prime Minister called for immediate measures for de-escalation in Middle East, Gulf region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for immediate measures for de-escalation in the Middle East and Gulf region

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for immediate measures for de-escalation in the middle East and Gulf region.Talking to Oman's Minister for Endowment and Religious Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Abdullah Assalami in Islamabad on Wednesday, he expressed deep concern over the evolving situation in the region.The Prime Minister underlined the imperative of avoiding any further escalation.

Stressing that war is in nobody's interest, he recalled that Pakistan has suffered greatly due to earlier regional conflicts. He made it clear that Pakistan would not be part of any conflict in the region.The Prime Minister also recalled his earlier efforts for facilitation of contacts between the United States and Iran as well as Iran and Saudi Arabia for peaceful resolution of differences and disputes.

He stressed that Pakistan would always be a partner for peace and would continue playing its role to defuse tensions, prevent a conflict, and preserve peace.The Prime Minister also highlighted the dire human rights and humanitarian situation arising from the inhuman lockdown in Occupied Kashmir for over five months and noted the discriminatory policies of the BJP government against minorities, especially Muslims.He stressed that the international community has to take urgent steps to address this situation.

Noting the traditionally close fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman, Imran Khan expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields.