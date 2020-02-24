UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Calls Federal Cabinet Meeting Today

Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a federal cabinet meeting today Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a Federal cabinet meeting today Tuesday. Eleven-point agenda will be discussed in the meeting.

Briefing will be given on the process of electricity bills and Ehsaas programme. Briefing would also give on National education Plan 2020. Cabinet will also review overall political and economic situation of the country during the meeting.

Your Thoughts and Comments

