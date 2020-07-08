Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic had hit labourer community the most worldwide and stressed upon a joint global strategy to address the challenge

Speaking at the virtual Global Summit on 'COVID-19 and the World of Work' organized by International Labour Organization, Imran Khan said lockdown in countries had left a big population jobless, mostly labourers, daily wagers and self-employed.

The five-day ILO Global Summit, the largest-ever online gathering of workers, employers and governments discussed how to address the economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antanio Guterres and Director-General of World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus participated in the summit as joined by the government leaders from all over the world.