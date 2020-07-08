UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Calls For Joint Global Strategy To Address Pandemic's Economic Impact On Labourers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:18 PM

Prime Minister calls for joint global strategy to address pandemic's economic impact on labourers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic had hit labourer community the most worldwide and stressed upon a joint global strategy to address the challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 )

Speaking at the virtual Global Summit on 'COVID-19 and the World of Work' organized by International Labour Organization, Imran Khan said lockdown in countries had left a big population jobless, mostly labourers, daily wagers and self-employed.

The five-day ILO Global Summit, the largest-ever online gathering of workers, employers and governments discussed how to address the economic and social impacts of the pandemic.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antanio Guterres and Director-General of World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus participated in the summit as joined by the government leaders from all over the world.

Imran Khan Prime Minister World United Nations Ilo All From Government Labour Coronavirus

