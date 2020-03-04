UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Calls For Urgent Address Of Water Pollution Issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said water pollution was a serious issue as it had negative impacts on people's health and economy and there was an urgent need to address it

The prime minister was chairing a meeting regarding prevention of water pollution due to sewerage and contamination in rivers and canals.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting regarding prevention of water pollution due to sewerage and contamination in rivers and canals.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Maritimes Sayed Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officials of the federal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments.

The prime minister directed the Advisor on Climate Change to formulate a comprehensive policy in consultation with the provinces and a roadmap in next 15 days so that its implementation could be ensured.

He also directed for ensuring availability and viability of water treatment plants in the new established industrial estates and private housing societies.

The meeting was told that 93 percent water in the country was being used for agriculture purposes , five percent for the industrial sector and two percent for domestic purpose.

It was told that the rivers Chanab, Kabul and Indus were being polluted while 60 million of the country's population were becoming the victim of water pollution.

The prime minister was told that approximately 90 percent underground water in Karachi was polluted and only 10 percent water was partially treated at municipal level in various cities while just one percent water was treated at the industrial level.

It was told that usage of fertilizers for agricultural purpose was also becoming the reason of water pollution.

It was informed that according to the World Bank's estimate, approximately 40 percent of deaths were caused by water borne diseases while the pollution was also badly affecting the sea life.

The meeting was told that according to a survey, 75 percent population had personal awareness about damages of water pollution owing to personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary and officials of Punjab government informed the meeting about various projects in their respective provinces to prevent water pollution.

The prime minister was told that 60 projects of preventing water pollution were under consideration in Punjab, adding that Asian Development Bank, World Bank and other international departments were providing assistance in that regard.

The KP Chief Secretary briefed the prime minister about various projects for prevention of water pollution. He specifically briefed the prime minister about prevention of water pollution in the rivers Swat and Kabul, disposing off sewerage in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Mardan and setting up of water treatment plants at industrial states in Peshawar and Hattar and disposing of sewage of hospitals at the pattern of Punjab province.

