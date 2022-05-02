UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Calls King Of Bahrain To Convey Eid Greetings

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call on Monday with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to convey greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan valued its fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain and expressed his resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister appreciated the measures taken by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain to look after the Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While reciprocating the Prime Minister's Eid greetings and warm sentiments for the people of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his recent election and assumption of office.

Reaffirming Bahrain's commitment to broaden and deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan, His Majesty said he looked forward to working closely with the Prime Minister to advance this objective.

