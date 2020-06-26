Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that as the world observed "International Day in Support of Victims of Torture" on the day, the international community must hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that as the world observed "International Day in Support of Victims of Torture" on the day, the international community must hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture," the prime minister said on his Twitter handle.

He said the atrocities by Indian occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi government were well documented by the United Nations, human rights organizations as well as international media.

"A continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against international human rights and humanitarian laws and must be unacceptable," the prime minister remarked.

The international day is observed globally for two reasons. First, on June 26, 1945, the United Nations Charter was signed during the midst of World War II the first international instrument obliging UN members to respect and promote human rights. Second, June 26, 1987 was when the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.\867