Prime Minister calls Qatari Emir to extend Eid greetings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday called Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes to the brotherly people of Qatar.

The Emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the greetings and extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and resolved to carry forward the robust political and economic cooperation that exists between the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of common interest.

The prime minister invited the Amir of Qatar to visit Pakistan at an early date. The Emir also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Qatar.

