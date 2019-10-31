UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Calls Railway Minister; Seeks Details On Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and sought from him the details about the Tezgam Express accident that took place earlier in the day near Liaqatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and sought from him the details about the Tezgam Express accident that took place earlier in the day near Liaqatpur area of Rahim Yar Khan.

The prime minister expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic accident, A Railway Ministry press release said.

Sheikh Rashid apprised the prime minister that around 74 passengers died in the accident and another 40 sustained injuries.

Briefing the prime minister on the tragedy, the minister said the fire had engulfed the train bogeys after two cylinders exploded which were being used unlawfully by some passengers for cooking food.

Sheikh Rashid said he travelled through a special helicopter provided by Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to Multan and Rahim Yar Khan and visited hospitals there to inquire after the health of the injured .

He said the prime minister had directed for provision of the best medical facilities to the injured and facilitate the victim families.

The prime minister also instructed the railway minister to keep him updated on the incident and directed for speedy investigation and dealing the culprits as per law.

The minister said the Pakistan Railways had already announced compensation of Rs1.5 million each for those died and Rs 500,000 each for the injured. Besides this, the families of the dead passengers would also be given Rs 500,000 each on behalf of the prime minister.

Sheikh Rashid said around 200,000 million members of the Tableeghi Jamaat usually travelled through train to attend the annual Tableeghi congregation in Riawind.

