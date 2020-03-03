Prime Minister calls Turkish President to reaffirm support,solidarity

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in the attack in Idlib, Syria.

He stated that the people of Pakistan were in strong solidarity with the brotherly Turkish nation in this time of grief and sorrow.

The prime minister reaffirmed support for Turkey's legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region and also lauded Turkey's humanitarian assistance, including through hosting millions of Syrian refugees. The prime minister said that Pakistan fully supported Turkey's efforts in its fight against terrorism. While appreciating Turkey's hosting of millions of refugees, the prime minister called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden.

He also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in that regard. The prime minister also stressed that the international community should come forward and play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.The prime minister thanked President Erdogan for his unequivocal support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, reaffirmed during his recent visit to Pakistan and especially during his address to the Joint Session of the Parliament.The prime minister further updated President Erdogan on the prevailing situation in IOJ&K and the recent massive killings in targeted violence against Muslims in India. He thanked President Erdogan for raising his voice on this issue as part of his espousal of Muslim causes worldwide.