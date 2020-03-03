UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Calls Turkish President To Reaffirm Support,solidarity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Prime Minister calls Turkish President to reaffirm support,solidarity

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in the attack in Idlib, Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on the loss of lives of a number of Turkish soldiers in the attack in Idlib, Syria.

He stated that the people of Pakistan were in strong solidarity with the brotherly Turkish nation in this time of grief and sorrow.

The prime minister reaffirmed support for Turkey's legitimate security and humanitarian concerns in the region and also lauded Turkey's humanitarian assistance, including through hosting millions of Syrian refugees. The prime minister said that Pakistan fully supported Turkey's efforts in its fight against terrorism. While appreciating Turkey's hosting of millions of refugees, the prime minister called upon the international community to help Turkey bear this enormous burden.

He also offered to extend all possible support and assistance from Pakistan in that regard. The prime minister also stressed that the international community should come forward and play its role towards finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict, as well as addressing the prevailing humanitarian crisis.The prime minister thanked President Erdogan for his unequivocal support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, reaffirmed during his recent visit to Pakistan and especially during his address to the Joint Session of the Parliament.The prime minister further updated President Erdogan on the prevailing situation in IOJ&K and the recent massive killings in targeted violence against Muslims in India. He thanked President Erdogan for raising his voice on this issue as part of his espousal of Muslim causes worldwide.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Syria Turkey Parliament Visit Jammu Idlib Tayyip Erdogan Muslim All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches first Arab World smartphone app for s ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed expresses UAE’s solidarity wit ..

45 minutes ago

MNAs, MPAs of DG Khan division call on Chief Minis ..

5 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister 'Almost Certainly' to Take Paren ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet sets list of economic sectors open for ..

1 hour ago

Turkey Pushes 130,000 Refugees From Temporary Camp ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.