Prime Minister Cancels Inauguration Of Development Project, Follows Code Of Conduct

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif cancelled inaugurating a power plant in Kahuta area on the advice of provincial Election Commission Punjab on Tuesday as the area falls under limits of PP-7 Rawalpindi where a by-poll would be held on July 17

According to the Commission's sources here, the prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate a power plant at River Jhelum in Kahuta tehsil on June 29 but the area falls under limits of PP-7 Rawalpindi where a by-poll would be held on July 17.

On the directions of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul, District Returning Officer PP-7, Aleem Shahab, contacted Dr Tauqir Hussain, principal secretary to prime minister, through telephone and briefed that the prime minister's visit of the constituency and inauguration of a development project would be a violation of code of conduct.

Later, the principal secretary informed the district returning officer and district monitoring officer that the visit of the prime minister had been cancelled.

As per commission's code of conduct, the visit of a public officer holder to a by-poll constituency was a violation of code of conduct and after the announcement of election schedule the inauguration of a development project was also a violation of code of conduct.

