Prime Minister Cautions Int'l Community Over Indian False Flag Operation, War Hysteria

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:37 PM

Prime Minister cautions int'l community over Indian false flag operation, war hysteria

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again warned the international community about the Indian false flag operation which Modi's led Hindutva supremacist and fascist government could stage against Pakistan to divert attention from her own domestic chaos, besides, whipping up war hysteria to mobilize Hindu nationalism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday once again warned the international community about the Indian false flag operation which Modi's led Hindutva supremacist and fascist government could stage against Pakistan to divert attention from her own domestic chaos, besides, whipping up war hysteria to mobilize Hindu nationalism.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said in that case, Pakistan would have no other option, but to give a befitting response.

He said over the last five years of Modi's govt, India had been moving towards Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva supremacist fascist ideology.

Now, with the Citizens Amendment Act, all those Indians who wanted a pluralist India were beginning to protest and it was becoming a mass movement, he added.

"At the same time the siege by Indian Occupation forces in IOJK continues & a bloodbath can be expected when it is lifted. As these protests are increasing, threat to Pak from India is also increasing. Indian Army chief's statement adds to our concerns of a False Flag operation," the prime minister maintained.

"I have been warning the international community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response," he cautioned the global community.

