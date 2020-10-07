UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Chairs 6th Meeting Of BOA For SEZs; 3 New SEZs For Islamabad, Raiwind, Dhabeji Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:18 PM

Prime Minister chairs 6th meeting of BOA for SEZs; 3 new SEZs for Islamabad, Raiwind, Dhabeji approved

The Board of Approvals (BOA) for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in its 6th meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair here on Wednesday approved three new zones, including National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab and Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The board of Approvals (BOA) for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in its 6th meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair here on Wednesday approved three new zones, including National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab and Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20. The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries, advisors on Commerce and Finance, Board of Investment Chairman, chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (through video link) and Giglit Baltistan, Federal and provincial officials, and others. It was informed about various incentives available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in the SEZs, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

About SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and the proposal would be brought before the next meeting.

The meeting also approved a proposal regarding the selection of two members from the private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from the private sector to be included in the composition of BOA of SEZAs. The prime minister directed that the provision of utilities such as gas and electricity in the SEZs should be accorded the foremost priority by the departments concerned.

He also directed that a report indicating availability of required facilities at existing SEZs be furnished.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Islamabad Raiwind Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Electricity Punjab Sale Enterprise Gas 2020 Commerce Media From

Recent Stories

SCCI named winner of 13th Arabia CSR Awards

19 minutes ago

Police arrest 4360 suspects, 703 POs since 2020: S ..

18 seconds ago

Khusro lauds Germany for extending $99m debt relie ..

20 seconds ago

Sylani Dastarkhawan to be set up at Red Crescent H ..

22 seconds ago

COAS visits family of Shaheed Col Mujeeb along wit ..

21 minutes ago

Efforts underway to resolve farmers' problems: Fak ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.