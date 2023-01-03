- Home
Prime Minister Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here.
The meeting discussed the development projects, political as well as the flood situation in the country.
