Prime Minister chairs cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda relating to development projects and other issues of importance.

The situation regarding the cases of COVID-19 in the country also came under discussion.